Five is coming up as a special number for foodies when on the fifth day of each month, a local chef wows you with five courses. The first chef in the pop-up dinner series, Chef James Moran, joins GDL to give a taste of the Korean cuisine he is rolling out. "A Tale of Five Courses" is Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at Sullivan, located at 3101 Bardstown Road in Louisville, KY. It's $80 per person, or $90 with wine pairings. Details and tickets are at JulepsofLouisville.com/five-courses.

