Louisville City FC (Photo: EmDash Photography, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (GDL) -- Brad Estes, VP of Lou City FC, joins Rachel and Terry to talk about the team’s first ever appearance in the USL Cup Finals. Lou City FC faces the Swope Park Rangers from Kansas City, MO on Monday, November 13th, 2017 at 9:00 p.m. at Slugger Field. Tickets are available online at LouisvilleCityFC.com or by calling (502) 384 – 8799.

© 2017 WHAS-TV