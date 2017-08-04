Charlestown High School students prep to become international travelers

Students from the theatre department at Charlestown High School were nominated by another anonymous school to perform at Scotland’s Fringe Festival in August of 2018. Kyle Reagan and theatre students join Terry Meiners to share their excitement about the upcoming trip. You can find details about fundraisers for their trip on their Facebook page here. The theatre’s next program opens November 2nd, 2017.
