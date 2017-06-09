WHAS
Centerstone helps address mental-health issues in children and teens

Dr. Pukar Patel, a child psychiatrist, and Amanda Newton from Centerstone stop by the GDL studio to discuss how they can help with mental health in children.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:02 PM. EDT June 09, 2017

Child psychiatrist Dr. Pukar Patel and Amanda Newton from Centerstone stop by the GDL studio to discuss tips for parents. For more information, you can reach Centerstone at 502-589-8070, or find them online at CenterstoneKY.org.

