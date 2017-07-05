Celebrating history at New Albany church

What's now known as New Albany's "Town Clock Church" was founded as Second Presbyterian Church in 1849, serving the area's African-American community. Forty years later, a congregation made up of former slaves bought the building, which is now being honored for its place in the Underground Railroad. Jerry Finn joins GDL to talk about the special ceremony arranged by the National Parks Service June 5, 2017 at 300 East Main Street in New Albany, Indiana. The website is TownClockChurch.org.

© 2017 ABC News