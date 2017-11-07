Celebrating 100 years of Metro United Way with gratitude

Metro United Way.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (GDL) -- Metro United Way is celebrating 100 years of service in our community. President and CEO Theresa Reno-Weber joins forces with Today’s Woman Magazine to celebrate the magazine’s “gratitude” issue. The Metro United Way 100th Anniversary Gala is Saturday, November 11th, 2017 at the Louisville Marriott Downtown, 280 W. Jefferson St. It begins with a reception at 6:00 p.m., followed by dinner, dessert and dancing to music by Endless Summer. For tickets and more information, visit MetroUnitedWay.org/100Gala. Find more about Today’s Woman magazine online at TodaysWomanNow.com.

