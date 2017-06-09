Cats and Cards at bat, and Omaha is at stake

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

The Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals are gearing up to see who gets to go to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. GDL invited sports broadcasters Jody Demling and Brad Knoop to discuss the Battle of the Bluegrass taking place on the baseball diamond. The first of three games is June 9, 2017, at 12:00 PM at Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. Opening day of the College World Series is Friday, June 16, 2017 with game 1 on the following day.

