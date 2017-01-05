Catch one wild job at the Louisville Zoo

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

John Walczak shares details on the 2017 job fair the Louisville Zoo is holding, along with news about the newest four-legged addition to the zoo, and the special birthdays they have coming up. The job fair at the Louisville Zoo is Saturday, January 7, 2016 from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM. You can get more information and find out about all the Louisville Zoo's events at LouisvilleZoo.org.