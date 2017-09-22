Carlos Dixon has the one-two punch for a future in boxing

20-year-old boxer Carlos Dixon is back for more after he landed a 31-second knockout in his first professional boxing match. He joins GDL to talk about how he’s getting ready for his next fight. The Real Deal Championship Boxing returns to Louisville on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at The Crowne Plaza hotel located at 830 Phillips Lane in Louisville, KY. For tickets, go to TheRealDealBoxing.com.

