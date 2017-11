Rêve means “dream” in French, and the company’s Dream Body Experts say LED lights and other technologies can help tighten skin and achieve fat loss. Rêve Body Sculpting is located at 12238 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY. Reach them at 502-709-4492, or online at ReveBodySculpting.com.

To see part 2 of Angie's tour of Rêve, click below.

© 2017 WHAS-TV