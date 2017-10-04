The “Time Warp” from Rock Horror Picture Show is being done again, this time to honor cancer survivors. Buckhead Mountain Grill hosts the Rocky Horror Halloween Party with the Kentucky Cancer Program and Acting Against Cancer as a movie-themed dinner. The Rocky Horror Halloween Party is Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at Buckhead Mountain Grill in Jeffersonville, IN at 707 West Riverside Drive. It's open to breast cancer survivors only and admission is free. RSVP to attend by calling 502-852-6318.

© 2017 WHAS-TV