Cancer survivor Heidi Fuller provides support when words just aren't enough

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Heidi Fuller, a cancer survivor, now has her own boutique that specializes in offering friends and family of those dealing with cancer a way to show their support. Awakening Boutique sells chemo and cancer gift baskets, as well as free wigs consultations, and more. You can learn more about Awakenings Boutique at AwakenShop.com. The store is at 9708 Brownsboro Road or you can call Heidi Fuller at 502-341-1599.

