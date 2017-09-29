Can you do over 7,600 pull-ups in 24 hours? Rodney Hahn can.

Navy veteran Rodney Hahn already set a record of 6,844 pull-ups in 2016 but that record was broken. Now he’s looking to regain the title at Slugger Museum on Sunday, October 1st, 2017 at 11am. Slugger Museum will be open for special hours on Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Admission is free but doesn’t include a museum tour. You can also watch a live feed for 24 hours at YouTube.com/BionicGloves.

