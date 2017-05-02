Close Calm before the Derby storm at Churchill Downs Angie Fenton is live at Churchill Downs checking out the chill atmosphere around the track before it becomes the party site for 80,000 people. Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:10 PM. EDT May 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The morning atmosphere is chill at Churchill Downs, where Angie Fenton is backside on the Tuesday before the Kentucky Derby. In just a few days, the infield will become Kentucky’s third-largest city with 80,000 people. © 2017 ABC News CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man speaks after being detained at Mall St. Matthews Patrons mourn Club Cedar owner, aunt Dalton Hayes to stand trial for rape T.G. talks cooler temps and rain chances Family seeks help to give teen a proper burial Assault at Metro Corrections Ricky Jones nominated to oversight panel Raw, unedited: Incredible rescue of infant, 2-year-old nearly killed in the Texas storms Tornado hits Goshen, town has questions over sirens Goshen nature preserve damaged by tornado More Stories Court: Gay couple's suit against Kentucky clerk can proceed May. 2, 2017, 2:02 p.m. Chickasaw double homicide victims identified May. 2, 2017, 1:16 p.m. LMPD to increase security measures for 2017 Pegasus Parade May. 2, 2017, 10:56 a.m.
