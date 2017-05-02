WHAS
Calm before the Derby storm at Churchill Downs

Angie Fenton is live at Churchill Downs checking out the chill atmosphere around the track before it becomes the party site for 80,000 people.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:10 PM. EDT May 02, 2017

The morning atmosphere is chill at Churchill Downs, where Angie Fenton is backside on the Tuesday before the Kentucky Derby. In just a few days, the infield will become Kentucky’s third-largest city with 80,000 people. 


