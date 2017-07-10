Bust up boredom this summer with homemade crafts

Jonathan Wahls and Tiffany McCarty show us how to make a bird feeder using supplies you can find at home. If you want your kid to help Jonathan Wahl with his next Boredom Buster idea, just contact him on his Facebook page.
