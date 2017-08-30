WHAS
Close

Budding musicians bloom with the Louisville Youth Orchestra

Louisville Youth Orchestra is there to help young aspiring musicians grow their talent.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 2:28 PM. EDT August 30, 2017

Louisville Youth Orchestra is there to help young aspiring musicians grow their talent. Auditions are being held for the orchestra September 2 – 10, 2017. Find out more at LYO.org, or give them a call at 502-896-0851.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories