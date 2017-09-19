WHAS
Brunch with the best at Fork & Barrel

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:16 PM. EDT September 19, 2017

Brunch comes to Fork & Barrel and to Great Day Live, thanks to Chef Geoffrey Heyd. Try brunch at Fork & Barrel from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Sundays at 2244 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, KY. Their website is BeTheFork.com.

