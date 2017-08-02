Brown 2 the Bone is a band that really delivers the goods

Brown 2 the Bone really delivers the goods, both literally and musically, as they’re a band comprised entirely of UPS employees. Along with that, they can usually be found performing to raise money for the Musicians' Emergency Relief Foundation, MERF. Their next concert to benefit MERF is October 14, 2017 in Harrodsburg, KY. Find information at DowntownHarrodsburg.com. You can learn more about the MERF program at SaveLouisvilleMusic.com. Contact the band by emailing DThayer@UPS.com.





