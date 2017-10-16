Close Brother and sister take the ice for competitive figure skating in Croatia Angie Fenton talks with local brother and sister duo Christopher and Sophia Elder. Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:44 PM. EDT October 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Angie Fenton talks with local brother and sister duo Christopher and Sophia Elder, who made a trip to Croatia to compete in an international figure skating competition. © 2017 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality Indiana police officer fires at actor First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino More Stories ULAA board takes up Pitino case Monday Oct 14, 2017, 8:46 a.m. Bowe Bergdahl pleads guilty to desertion, misbehavior Oct 16, 2017, 6:57 a.m. UofL Athletic Asso. committee approves employment of… Oct 16, 2017, 10:01 a.m.
