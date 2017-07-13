Bring in the dancing mermaids, the nautical Forecastle Festival is here

Organizers put the finishing touches on the Waterfront before the crowds converge for the big weekend of music. Joining the party this year will be 12 mermaids to keep you dancing, thanks to stylist Andre Wilson. He joins GDL along with Mo McKnight Howe from Forecastle to talk about the preparations that have gone into this year’s festival designs. The 15th Annual Forecastle Festival runs June 14 – 16, 2017 at Louisville's Waterfront Park. Details are at ForecastleFest.com.

© 2017 ABC News