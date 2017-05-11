Bring back childhood memories with this workout involving hula-hoops

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

A hula-hoop class on New Albany's waterfront has been picking up speed in recent weeks. Instructors Hollie Owens and Rachel Squillante come to GDL to demonstrate the belly-dance swagger that is incorporated in the class. The Hoop Dance on the River is May 11, 2017 at 6:30 PM at New Albany, Indiana’s Amphitheater. The class is $5 dollars and you can find details at RaqiaBellyDance.com, or by calling the dance studio at 812-989-0821.

