"Brew-grass" music is a family tradition for Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers

"Brew-grass" is Bluegrass music that run through the instruments and blood of Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers. The local family band is made up of Gary Brewer, his sons Wayne and Mason, his dad Finley, and a banjo and fiddler. You can see Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers perform on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Bluegrass on the Square in Corydon, Indiana.The event is free and the show starts at 6:30 PM. You can also hear them four Thursdays in a row at Simpsonville's Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass starting July 13, 2017. Details are can be found at Brewgrass.com.





© 2017 ABC News