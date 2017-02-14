Breaking down new presidential executive orders that could affect your finances

Jon Hicks and Marcus Warren from J. Hagan Warren Capital Partners break down how President Trump’s new executive order could have an impact on finances. The radio show hosts and financial advisors join us each week to help with the race to retirement. Tune in every Sunday at 9:00 AM to their show “Racing to Retirement,” on 840 WHAS, for more answers to your retirement questions.

