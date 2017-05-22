WHAS
Brazilian musicians bring South American flare to Louisville in the form of jazz

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 7:38 AM. EDT May 22, 2017

The University of Louisville's Jamey Aebersold Jazz Studies Program draws Brazilians to the city year after year. Three students in the graduate program at UofL are teaming up to lead a masters class of their own. You can join the musicians on May 20, 2017 in a Brazilian Music Master Class at 11:00 AM. It will be held at Mom's Music located at 1900 Mellwood Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. Details can be found at MomsMusic.com/events.

