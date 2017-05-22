Brazilian musicians bring South American flare to Louisville in the form of jazz

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

The University of Louisville's Jamey Aebersold Jazz Studies Program draws Brazilians to the city year after year. Three students in the graduate program at UofL are teaming up to lead a masters class of their own. You can join the musicians on May 20, 2017 in a Brazilian Music Master Class at 11:00 AM. It will be held at Mom's Music located at 1900 Mellwood Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. Details can be found at MomsMusic.com/events.

