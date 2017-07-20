Al Young is currently the brand ambassador for Four Roses bourbon, and for his 50th anniversary with the company, Four Roses has created a new limited edition bourbon in his honor. Find Al, and Four Roses Bourbon, at the Blues, Brews and Barbecue Festival. That's July 21 and 22, 2017 at Water Tower Park in Louisville, KY. Get more information and tickets at http://LouisvilleBluesandBBQFestival.com .

© 2017 ABC News