Boost your butterfly IQ at The Louisville Zoo's Butterflies N' Blooms

Angie Fenton is at the Louisville Zoo testing her butterfly IQ.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:59 AM. EDT August 01, 2017

Angie Fenton is at the Louisville Zoo testing her butterfly IQ. Butterflies N’ Blooms at The Louisville Zoo is open 10:00 am to 5:00 pm daily through September 24, 2017. Find more information at LouisvilleZoo.org.



