Bobby Turner shares his story of becoming a forgotten Louisville Cardinal legend

In Bobby Turner’s three seasons as a UofL basketball player, the team made three trips to the NCAA tournament, and won two Metro Conference titles. He contributed just over 900 points, but unfortunately Bobby Turner's time on the team ended before their 1980 championship season. The former Cardinal joins GDL to share his story and talk about being the subject of a new book, "Bobby Turner, Forgotten Legend". You can meet Bobby Turner on Friday, August 18, 2017 at Carmichael's on 2720 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, KY. The book-signing will take place from 4:00 until 6:00 PM.

