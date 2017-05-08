Blood, sweat and tears? UofL helping solve bioethics questions.

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Mark Hebert talks about the University of Louisville's role in a debate surrounding the sharing of a person’s blood sample or DNA. Find more information about this and other University of Louisville stories at UofLNews.com. You can also catch UofLToday with Mark Hebert Mondays and Wednesdays through on 93.9 FM, on Metro TV Monday through Friday, and Thursdays at 5 on KET.

© 2017 ABC News