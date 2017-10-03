Blood cancer may seem overwhelming, but it can be beat

Terry talks to Dr. Louis J. Degennaro and Loriana Hernandez-Aldama at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society about their ongoing fight against blood cancers. Find their help at LLS.org or by calling 1-800-955-4572.
