Black out the right way for the UofL vs. Clemson game

GDL gears up for the College GameDay top 15 matchup between the UofL Cardinals and the Clemson Tigers. WHAS11 Sports Reporter Whitney Harding breaks down the odds for the game. Brian B. Still Scott shows off the official BirdGang Cardinal merchandise on sale for the blackout event. You can get your BirdGang apparel at their store at 2948 Yorkshire Blvd. in Hikes Point, JD Becker, Fan Outfitters, Cardinal Hall of Fame Cafe and Cardinal Authentic, or at WeAreBirdGang.com. Reach them by phone at 502-690-3864. You can also find the special Jamon Brown shirt here. UofL's game against Clemson kicks off Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 8:00 PM at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, KY. Watch the game live on WHAS11 and ABC and tune in an hour early for the special Cardinal Countdown.

© 2017 WHAS-TV