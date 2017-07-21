Big cleats to fill for players on watch list for Paul Hornung Award

University of Louisville Cardinal Jaire Alexander is one of 46 players on the watch list for the next Paul Hornung Award, presented to the college football athlete who exhibits a high level of versatility and performance on the field. Karl Schmitt from the Louisville Sports Commission talks about the legacy behind the award, and some favorites to keep an eye on. The 2017 Paul Hornung Award will be given out March 7, 2018, at the Galt House in Louisville, Kentucky. Details about this year’s selection and the award can be found at PaulHornungAward.com. For tickets, call 502-587-6742.

