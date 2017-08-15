WHAS
Close

Bernheim has a "Solar-bration" for the most-viewed celestial event in history

Bernheim in Clermont, Kentucky has a way you can check out the upcoming solar eclipse while surrounded by the beauty of nature.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:32 PM. EDT August 15, 2017

Check out the upcoming solar eclipse while surrounded by the beauty of nature in Clermont, Kentucky. Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest is celebrating the solar eclipse with a "Solar-bration" on Monday, August 21 from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM. Admission is free. You can learn more about the eclipse event, and Bernheim’s annual CONNECT party scheduled August 19, 2017, at Bernheim.org, or call 502-955-8512.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories