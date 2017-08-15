Check out the upcoming solar eclipse while surrounded by the beauty of nature in Clermont, Kentucky. Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest is celebrating the solar eclipse with a "Solar-bration" on Monday, August 21 from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM. Admission is free. You can learn more about the eclipse event, and Bernheim’s annual CONNECT party scheduled August 19, 2017, at Bernheim.org, or call 502-955-8512.

