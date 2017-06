(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Ben Rhodes began racing before he even had a license. He is now making a name for himself in his home state of Kentucky, and nationwide, as he makes his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series racing appearance. You can see Ben race on Thursday, July 6, 2017, in the 'Buckle Up In Your Truck 225' at the Kentucky Speedway. You can find more about Ben at BenRhodes.com.

© 2017 ABC News