Garin Pirnia is the a uthor of "The Beer Cheese Book , " which traces the 70-year history of the appetizer created in Winchester, Kentucky, and includes recipes that home cooks can make their own. The author is speaking at the Filson Historical Society, 1310 South Third Street in Louisville at noon on November 2, 2017. For more information, go to FilsonHistorical.org

© 2017 WHAS-TV