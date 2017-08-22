Bellarmine wrestling coaches becoming knights in shining armor

Recently, two Bellarmine wrestling coaches found themselves in a precarious situation at a wrestling convention in Florida. Head Coach Adam Spencer and Assistant Coach Brandon Sellers join GDL to share their heroic story and what they’ve experienced afterward. When these coaches aren't taking down thieves, they're coaching the Bellarmine Wrestling Team gearing up for its second year. You can find more about the team at Athletics.Bellarmine.edu and on social media.

