Bellarmine students aren't the only ones behind new desks; meet the school's latest president!

Dr. Susan Donovan, the brand-new president of Bellarmine, has been hard at work in school long the students arrive on campus. She joins GDL to talk about her work in Baltimore and what it is like being the school's first woman president.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:46 PM. EDT August 16, 2017

Dr. Susan Donovan, the brand-new president of Bellarmine, has been hard at work in school long the students arrive on campus. She joins GDL to talk about what it is like being the university’s first woman president. Bellarmine's first day of school is August 24, 2017 and Dr. Donovan will be officially inaugurated as president in a ceremony October 27, 2017. You can find more about the University at Bellarmine.edu

