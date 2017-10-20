Bellarmine inaugurates Susan Donovan as its fourth president in 67 years

Bellarmine University prepares to inaugurate its fourth president in its 67-year history, Susan Donovan. Susan joins GDL to talk about the job and what she is looking forward to as her work begins at the local university. The official inauguration of Susan Donovan will be celebrated with a full week of events running from October 23 through 28, 2017. Susan’s actual inauguration will take place on Friday, October 27th. You can check out all the events at Bellarmine.edu/Inauguration.

