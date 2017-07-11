WHAS
Close

A life-long dream is now a life-long job for Bellarmine Basketball Head Coach Scotty Davenport

Recently, Scotty Davenport and Bellarmine University reached a contract agreement that essentially ensures his position as the head basketball coach at BU until his retirement.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:58 PM. EDT July 11, 2017

Recently, Scotty Davenport and Bellarmine University reached a contract agreement that essentially ensures his position as the head basketball coach at BU until his retirement. He stops by the GDL studio with some free time to talk to Terry and Rachel about how much it means to him. Follow all things Bellarmine Basketball and BU Athletics at Athletics.Bellarmine.edu. Find them on social media: ‘@BUKnights' and '@BellarmineHoops'.

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories