Recently, Scotty Davenport and Bellarmine University reached a contract agreement that essentially ensures his position as the head basketball coach at BU until his retirement. He stops by the GDL studio with some free time to talk to Terry and Rachel about how much it means to him. Follow all things Bellarmine Basketball and BU Athletics at Athletics.Bellarmine.edu. Find them on social media: ‘@BUKnights' and '@BellarmineHoops'.

