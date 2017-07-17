Beautiful ‘diamond' quilts made with Kentucky's favorite spirit in mind

Textile artist MJ Kinman stops by the GDL studio to show off her Bourbon Diamond Quilts before taking them to New York.for the Women's Jewelry Association's 2017 Awards for Excellence Gala. You can check out more of MJ's work on MJKinman.com, or send her an email at MJKinman@Win.net. You can contact Andrea Koenig with the Women's Jewelry Association at AnnieatAnnieKJewelry.com.

© 2017 ABC News