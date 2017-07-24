Bearno's by the Bridge marks an anniversary by fighting breast cancer with pizza and proceeds

It's been 20 years since Bearno's by the Bridge set up shop by the 2nd street bridge. To mark the occasion, the restaurant is giving to a good cause. Bearno's by the Bridge will be donating 20% of sales to the Big Wig Challenge for Susan G. Komen Kentucky on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The address is 131 West Main Street in downtown Louisville, KY. Find the rest of their locations and the menu on Bearnos.com.

