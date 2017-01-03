Be more comfortable with your money in 2017

Jon Hicks and Marcus Warren from J. Hagan Warren Capital Partners discuss some financial resolutions people can focus on in 2017. The radio show hosts and financial advisors join us each week to help with the race to retirement. Tune in every Sunday at 9:00 AM to their show “Racing to Retirement,” on 840 WHAS, for more answers to your retirement questions.
