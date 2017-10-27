BE FAST to spot signs of a stroke

World Stroke Day is October 29th. and to raise awareness and prevention tips, Shervin Dashti from the Norton Neuroscience Institute joins us in studio to explain the BE FAST method. Those stroke signs are B for Balance, E for Eyes, F for Face, A for Arms, S for Speech and T for Time. More information on Norton's Neuroscience Institute can be found at NortonHealthcare.com

