Bardstown museum celebrates Kentucky-born leader

His victory in the first major battle of Vietnam was celebrated by filmmakers, and was the basis for the Mel Gibson film “We Were Soldiers.” Bardstown native Hal Moore passed away in February 2017, and a military museum on Bardstown’s museum row will celebrate his achievements. The Hal Moore Military Museum will be dedicated November 11, 2017 at 204 East Broadway in Bardstown, KY.

