Barbers at the Bats are helping kids thrive in school

Local barbers is stepping up to bat to help kids succeed in school.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 7:56 AM. EDT July 06, 2017

Local barbers is stepping up to bat to help kids succeed in school. Barbers at the Bats is July 18, 2017 at Slugger Field. For details, you can call the Louisville Barbers Association at 502-277-2490.

 

