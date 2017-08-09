Band Waddy Mo Dee's tasty covers pair perfectly with pizza

Local trio Waddy Mo Dee covers music from the '60s through the '90s at almost any place where you can find pizza served up with live music. See the group Saturday, August 12, 2017 at the Bearno's Pizza in Highlander Point in Floyds Knobs, IN. They’ll be back in Kentucky August 25th at New Directions Bar and Grill, and September 9 at Chubby Ray’s. Follow them on their Facebook page here.

