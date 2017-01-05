Ballard introduces its inaugural Hall of Fame class

Principal of Ballard Doctor Staci Eddleman and alumnus Jerry Eaves introduces the impressive people being inducted into the first ever class of Ballard’s Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place January 14, 2017 at the Marriott East Hotel (1903 Embassy Square Boulevard, Louisville, KY). The event begins with a cocktail hour at 6:00 PM. Find tickets at BHSHOF.EventBrite.com.
