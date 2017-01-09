Bag of Hammers nails Peter Frampton and other rock classics

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Four local bands, including Bag of Hammers and the Wulfe Brothers, will come together for a benefit show to help MERF, the Musicians Emergency Resource Foundation, on Sunday, January 29, 2017. The $5 cover for the show helps provide a safety net for Louisville’s musicians in need. Doors open at noon at Loui Loui's Detroit-Style Pizza on 10212 Taylorsville Road in Louisville, KY and the music lasts from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. Details are at LouiLoui's.com.