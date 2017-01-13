Bacon, bourbon, and beer on the brain?

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

B3 Bash brings together bourbon cocktails, craft beer and thousands of pieces of bacon for dozens of local chefs to use in delicious hors d’oeuvres for a charity event to benefit Kosair Charities. You can dance off all that bacon goodness with music provided by Tony and the Tan Lines as well. The B3 Bash is January 21, 2017 at the Mellwood Art Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Purchase tickets at B3Bash.com, and use the promo code 'greatday' (all lower-case letters) to get $10 off each ticket

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved