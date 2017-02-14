BabyFishMouth is both in love and in tune

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Louisville musicians Jeff and Janey Faith together form a perfect couple, as well as the band BabyFishMouth. The two perform a couple of songs in the GDL studio to get everyone in a warm and fuzzy mood for Valentine’s Day. You can hear these two talents in their own separate bands: Jeff’s band Bridge 19 will play at The Planet at 565 Bardstown Road in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, February 18, 2017. Janey’s band is Push the Girl and they will be playing at Wick's Pizza on Baxter Avenue on March 24, 2017.

