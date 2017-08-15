WHAS
Available Light examines life through the lens of photographer Bud Dorsey

West Louisville photographer Bud Dorsey started from small beginnings to became the only full-time photojournalist at the "Louisville Defender" newspaper, and have his photographs published in national magazines like "JET." He joins GDL to talk about his

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:31 PM. EDT August 15, 2017

West Louisville photographer Bud Dorsey received his first camera as a child. He’d eventually have his photographs published in national magazines like JET, and become the only full-time photojournalist at the Louisville Defender newspaper. He joins GDL to talk about his work, which will be featured in an upcoming book from the Louisville Story Program. The book launch for Available Light is August 24, 2017 at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, KY. Doors open at 5:30 PM. Pre-order his book at LouisvilleStoryProgram.org.

